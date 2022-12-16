France: 10 people, including 5 children, die in apartment fire near Lyon

Ten people, including five children, have died after a fire broke out at a residential building in Vaulx-en-Velin, near Lyon, in France.

The fire was first reported at 3:12am at a seven-storey block in the Mas du Taureau neighbourhood, emergency services said.

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said he had been in touch with French President Emmanuel Macron and vowed an investigation would take place into the blaze.

Housing Minister Olivier Klein said he had been in touch with Vaulx-en-Velin Mayor Hélène Geoffroy to pledge state support.

In a tweet, he said he will go to the site of the fire on Friday morning to join locals, politicians, and emergency services.

More follows...

