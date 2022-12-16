Labour secures comfortable win in Stretford and Urmston

Labour’s Andrew Western has become the country’s newest MP after a comfortable victory in the Stretford and Urmston by-election.

Bitterly cold conditions on polling day and the expectation of an easy Labour hold contributed to turnout of just 25.8%.

Mr Western, who secured a majority of 9,906, said the result sent a “strong message” to Rishi Sunak’s Government.

Labour’s Andrew Western Credit: Danny Lawson/PA

“The people of Stretford and Urmston do not just speak for this constituency but for millions more people up and down the land who know that this government has been letting us down for the past 12 years,” he said.

“The Tories have given up on governing and it is increasingly clear that the British people are giving up on them.”

The contest was called in response to former Labour frontbencher Kate Green stepping down to become Greater Manchester deputy mayor.

Mr Western securing 69.65% of the votes, up 9.34% on the snap general election three years ago, and with a 10.5% swing from Conservatives to Labour.