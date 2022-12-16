Lady Susan Hussey apologises over race row to charity boss Ngozi Fulani

Lady Susan Hussey, who repeatedly asked black British charity boss Ngozi Fulani where she was from during a royal reception, has apologised in person after the pair met, Buckingham Palace said.

The apology was made nearly two weeks after the prominent black advocate for survivors of domestic abuse says she was repeatedly asked by the now former member of the Buckingham Palace household at the Queen Consort’s reception where she “really came from”.

Lady Hussey stepped down from her role in Buckingham Palace after the row last month.

The statement added: “At this meeting, filled with warmth and understanding, Lady Susan offered her sincere apologies for the comments that were made and the distress they caused to Ms Fulani.

“Lady Susan has pledged to deepen her awareness of the sensitivities involved and is grateful for the opportunity to learn more about the issues in this area.

“Ms Fulani, who has unfairly received the most appalling torrent of abuse on social media and elsewhere, has accepted this apology and appreciates that no malice was intended.”

In the statement, Buckingham Palace said the King and Queen Consort were “pleased that both parties have reached this welcome outcome”.

The statement said: “Both Ms Fulani and Lady Susan ask now that they be left in peace to rebuild their lives in the wake of an immensely distressing period for them both.

“They hope that their example shows a path to resolution can be found with kindness, co-operation and the condemnation of discrimination wherever it takes root.

“It is the wish of both parties that, at the end of the UN’s 16 days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence, attention can now return to the important work of Sistah Space in supporting women affected by domestic abuse.

“Their Majesties The King and The Queen Consort and other members of the Royal Family have been kept fully informed and are pleased that both parties have reached this welcome outcome.”

