Russia has launched a major missile attack on energy facilities and infrastructure in Ukraine, officials said, as Ukrainian authorities reported explosions in at least three cities on Friday.

Explosions were reported in the capital, Kyiv, southern Kryvyi Rih, and north-eastern Kharkiv as authorities sounded air raid alarms across the country, warning of a new barrage of Russian strikes. Posting on Telegram, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said the city is without electricity.

Kharkiv Regional Governor Oleh Syniehubov, meanwhile, reported three strikes on the city’s critical infrastructure. Kyrylo Tymoshenko, a top official in Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s office, reported a strike on a residential building in Kryvyi Rih.

A hole from a shell explosion in the damaged dome of an Orthodox church is seen in Donetsk on Thursday. Credit: AP

As air defence systems went into operation across Ukraine, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported explosions in at least four districts, urging residents to go to shelters. “The attack on the capital continues,” he wrote on Telegram, adding that subway services in the capital were suspended.

Ukrzaliznytsia, the national railway operator, said power was down in a number of stations in the eastern and central Kharkiv, Kirovohrad, Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions, due to damage to the energy infrastructure.

The strikes targeting energy infrastructure have been part of a new Russian strategy to try to freeze Ukrainians into submission after several key battlefield losses by Russian forces over the last couple of months.

The previous such round of massive Russian air strikes across the country took place on December 5.

Ukrainian officials have painted Moscow as desperate to reverse recent military setbacks - which included a retreat from the strategically vital city of Kherson after months of occupation.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know