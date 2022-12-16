Sir Quentin Blake: Artists draw candle sketches to celebrate 90th birthday

Play Brightcove video

To celebrate Sir Quentin Blake's 90th birthday and his legacy as a children's illustrator 90 artists have drawn 90 candles, as Rhys Williams reports

When parents reach for a bedtime story to tell their children at night, many will doubtless find the creations of one man staring back at them.

As well as writing his own books, Sir Quentin Blake's illustrations have brought to life the tales of the likes of Michael Rosen and, most famously, Roald Dahl - helping them shine all the brighter.

And in that spirit 90 fellow artists have drawn 90 candles to celebrate, you guessed it, his 90th birthday - illuminating a life's work which is still not done.

