New Donald Trump NFT 0 featuring the former US president as characters - including superheroes, an astronaut and a cowboy - have sold out within 24 hours.

Mr Trump announced his new NFT collection with a commercial in which he declared himself "better than Lincoln and Washington".

The crypto digital trading cards were available for $99 (£81).

Those who snapped up one of the 45 Trump digital trading cards were being offered a chance to attend a Florida Gala dinner with the 45th president of the United States, if they won the prize draw.

Others could win the chance to play golf with the former president, an exclusive dinner with him in Miami or meeting Mr Trump on a Zoom call with other cardholders.

“Hello everyone, this is Donald Trump, hopefully your favourite president of all time - better than Lincoln, better than Washington,” Mr Trump said in a social media video announcing his non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on his Truth Social platform.

A Trump card featuring the former president playing golf - one of his favourite pastimes. Credit: collecttrumpcards.com

He said the tokens were "very much like a baseball card, but hopefully much more exciting".

"This digital trading card collection is a great opportunity for Donald J. Trump fans to collect Trump-inspired art that you can keep forever. But it’s more than that," the website said.

"Every digital trading card includes an entry to win exclusive prizes provided by #45 himself!"

The NFT collection launch represented a change of tune for Mr Trump, who tweeted in 2019 that he was not a fan of cryptocurrencies and Bitcoin.

Mr Trump announced his 2024 presidential campaign in November to little fanfare.

"The American comeback begins now," he told supporters packed into the Mar-a-Lago ballroom.