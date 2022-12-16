Play Brightcove video

By George Hancorn, ITV News' Here's The Story

Fans complained about suffering from it back in 2009, so could we see a return to PADS?

Post-Avatar Depression Syndrome is something film fans say they've experienced after watching Avatar - and with the latest in the film's franchise having landed, could we see a resurgence?

After watching the 2009 film, many Avatar fans started posting on forums, saying how they felt down about their own lives ,compared to the dystopian paradise explored in Avatar.

Avatar's original UK release back in 2009 saw it claim the title of the Highest Grossing Film of all time, raking in more than $2.9 billion (£2.4 billion) to date.

James Cameron's sci-fi epic received critical acclaim, winning three Oscars for its stunning visual effects, cinematography and art direction.

According to Avatar fan forums, this led many to compare their own lives to the lives of the Na'vi people in the film - and so Post-Avatar Depression Syndrome was born.

James Cameron and Suzy Amis Cameron at the World premiere of the film 'Avatar: The Way of Water' in London Credit: AP

Comments on the forums included, “Ever since I went to see Avatar I have been depressed.”

US news outlet CNN even reported on the new phenomenon back in 2010.

At the time, the Ancient Forest Alliance, a Canadian non-profit dedicated to the protection of old-growth forests, even developed a three-step cure for Post Avatar Depression Syndrome – telling people to ‘Get out and experience nature’, to help feel better.

So, will this feeling be replicated with Cameron's latest release.

The cast for the film includes Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana, with Sigourney Weaver reprising her role as Dr Grace Augustine, and Stephen Lang as Colonel Miles Quaritch.

Titanic star Kate Winslet joins the cast alongside other newcomers Michelle Yeoh, Vin Diesel and Edie Falco.