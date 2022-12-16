Football fans are preparing to watch two all-time greats square off as France prepares to defend its World Cup crown in the 2022 World Cup final clash with Argentina.

For many tuning in to watch around the world, the theatre at Qatar's Lusail Stadium will centre on a meeting between two of the world’s best players – Argentina’s Lionel Messi and France’s Kylian Mbappe.

Adding to the tension, the pair are teammates at Paris St Germain - and both have dominated this World Cup.

Shooting star Mbappe and veteran Messi are both tied on five goals at the top of the Golden Boot standings.

France now have the opportunity to become the first nation since the revered Brazil side of 1962 to retain their status as champions of the world.

But to do so, they will need to win one last match on Sunday against an Argentina team determined to give their captain, Messi, the crowning honour in his career - a World Cup winners medal.

Clash of the titans

Both Messi and Mbappe rank in the top five players for assists, shots, ball progressions, take-ons and receiving the ball between the opponents’ midfield and defensive lines.

Messi – playing in his final World Cup at the age of 35 – will make his 26th appearance in the tournament on Sunday, surpassing Lothar Matthaus’ all-time record.

The new mark is likely to be challenged by Mbappe in years to come, however, with the Frenchman set to play in his 14th World Cup match before turning 24 (six more than Messi at the same age).

Missing Messi

Lionel Messi appeared to miss Argentina's training session on Thursday, sparking fears he is battling an injury ahead of Sunday's World Cup final.

Fans were quick to express concerns on social media after the forward appeared to be absent from photographs of the team training, despite being just one win away from crowning his career with a World Cup winners medal.

However Argentine media reported he had been undertaking recovery work with teammates in the gym, after the side was given Wednesday off ahead of the big Sunday clash.

Who is in the Argentina squad?

Goalkeepers: Emiliano Martinez, Geronimo Rulli, and Franco Armani.

Defenders: Nahuel Molina, Gonzalo Montiel, Cristian Romero, German Pezzella, Nicolas Otamendi, Lisandro Martinez, Marcos Acuna, Nicolas Tagliafico, and Juan Foyth.

Midfielders: Rodrigo De Paul, Leandro Paredes, Alexis Mac Allister, Guido Rodriguez, Alejandro Gomez, Enzo Fernandez, and Exequiel Palacios.

Forwards: Angel di Maria, Lautaro Martinez, Julian Alvarez, Nicolas Gonzalez, Joaquin Correa, Paulo Dybala, and Lionel Messi.

ITV News Sports Editor Steve Scott recaps a memorable night for France as they progressed to the final of the World Cup for the second tournament in a row

Who is in the French squad?

Goalkeepers: Alphonse Areola, Hugo Lloris, and Steve Mandanda.

Defenders: Lucas Hernandez, Theo Hernandez, Axel Disasi, Ibrahima Konate, Jules Kounde, Benjamin Pavard, William Saliba, Dayot Upamecano, and Raphael Varane.

Midfielders: Eduardo Camavinga, Youssouf Fofana, Matteo Guendouzi, Adrien Rabiot, Aurelien Tchouameni, and Jordan Veretout.

Forwards: Karim Benzema, Kingsley Coman, Ousmane Dembele, Olivier Giroud, Antoine Griezmann, Kylian Mbappe, Christopher Nkunku, and Marcus Thuram.

Who is France's star player Kylian Mbappe?

The 23-year-old could yet make history if France become just the third country ever to retain the World Cup crown.

Mbappe lit up the 2018 World Cup when he etched his name alongside Pele's as the only teenager to score in the competition's final.

Mbappe is considered to be one of the finest players on the planet - feared for his power, speed, and clinical finishes.

When is the World Cup final, and where and how can I watch it?

The FIFA 2022 World Cup final will take place on Sunday, 18 December, and will kick off at 3pm UK time (6pm local time).

The final will be aired live on both ITV 1 and BBC One, and can also be streamed via ITVX and the BBC iPlayer.ITV's live coverage of the match build-up starts from 1.30pm (GMT)

The third place play-off match between Croatia and Morocco will take place the day before, Saturday, 17 December, also at 3pm UK time, and aired live on the BBC.

