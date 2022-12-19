The government's plans to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda are lawful, the High Court has ruled.

Lord Justice Lewis and Mr Justice Swift, judges at the Royal Courts of Justice, gave their judgments at a short hearing in London on Monday morning.

Challenges were brought against the policy announced by then-home secretary Priti Patel in April, with Ms Patel describing it as a "world-first agreement" with the east African nation that would deter asylum seekers from crossing the Channel.

The first deportation flight – due to take off on June 14 – was grounded amid a series of challenges against individual removals and the policy as a whole.

Former home secretary Priti Patel described the Rwanda deportation scheme as a 'world-first agreement'. Credit: PA

At a five-day hearing in September, lawyers for several asylum seekers, along with the Public and Commercial Services union (PCS) and charities Care4Calais and Detention Action, argued the plans were unlawful.

They told judges that Rwanda is an “authoritarian state” that “tortures and murders those it considers to be its opponents."

The High Court in London also heard the Home Office had been told state agents have “regularly targeted” Rwandan refugees in other countries.

UNHCR – the UN Refugee Agency – intervened in the case, telling the court that Rwanda “lacks irreducible minimum components of an accessible, reliable, fair and efficient asylum system," adding the policy would lead to a serious risk of breaches of the Refugee Convention.

In October, lawyers for the charity Asylum Aid also challenged the policy, arguing the policy’s procedure is “seriously unfair” and also unlawful.

The policy has also been contested on data protection grounds, with a Sudanese man arguing his personal data had unlawfully been shared with Rwandan authorities.

Monday’s judgment came as the charity Christian Aid claimed the Home Office failed to take the impact of threats caused by climate change to people in Rwanda into account.

The Home Office has defended the claims against the Rwanda policy in the past, arguing the Rwandan authorities have given “detailed assurances” over the processing of asylum claims and the ongoing treatment of individuals.

These include assurances that people deported to Rwanda will be provided with “adequate accommodation”, food, free medical assistance, education, language and professional development training and “integration programmes”, judges were told.

The home secretary has provided a minimum of three years’ funding for each “relocated individual”, and five years’ support for anyone granted refugee status if they stay in Rwanda, lawyers also said.