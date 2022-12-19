Harry and Meghan to present new 'Nelson Mandela-inspired' Netflix documentary

A trailer for a new Nelson Mandela-inspired Netflix documentary series presented by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex has been released.

The series seeks to tell "inspiring life stories" from some of the world's leading campaigners.

Harry and Meghan will front Live to Lead, which aims to highlight the power of action over words and features climate change activist Greta Thunberg and New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern among others. The trailer, released on Monday afternoon, comes days after the duke and duchess' relationship with the monarchy hit a new low following damaging claims made in a six-part Netflix documentary that shed light on their life in California and bitter confrontations with the royal family.

In the final episodes of Harry and Meghan's controversial Netflix docuseries, Prince Harry accused his brother, the now Prince of Wales, of "screaming and shouting" at him in 2020 during a meeting about the Sussexes leaving the UK.

Prince Harry also claimed that the Queen, his grandmother, sat back quietly during the alleged row.

The Duke of Sussex also implicated his brother when he addressed the alleged "business of trading" stories between the royal family and the media.

The promotional trailer of the couple's latest Netflix collaboration features footage of Mr Mandela, a human rights stalwart and former president of South Africa, and Ms Thunberg.

In the short trailer Harry says: “This was inspired by Nelson Mandela who once said ‘what counts in life is not the mere fact that we have lived…”

Meghan completes the quotation saying “…it is what difference we have made to the lives of others that will determine the significance of the life we lead'.”

The series premieres on December 31.

