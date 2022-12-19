'I am so scared about my daughter's future': Mother challenges health secretary

Play Brightcove video

During a visit to a hospital in London, Steve Barclay was told the government is inflicting 'terrible' damage to families who are suffering from a underfunded and under-resourced NHS

Health Secretary Steve Barclay has been told by the mother of a three-year-old girl with cystic fibrosis that she fears for her future, if the government fails to prioritise the NHS with greater funding and resources.

Sarah Pinnington-Auld told Mr Barclay that her daughter, Lucy, had faced a "horrific" waiting list to receive treatment at Kings College Hospital, London.

She said an "obscene" number of hospital admissions led to Lucy being initially "pushed off" the list for treatment, before she was prioritised for a bed.

During a conversation by Lucy’s hospital bed, Ms Pinnington-Auld could be heard telling Mr Barclay that staff are "absolutely amazing", but pressures on the NHS are affecting the care for her daughter, whose recent bronchoscopy had to be delayed due to a lack of beds.

'I am so scared about my daughter's future'

"The doctors, the nurses, everyone on the ward is just... they're brilliant considering what they're under, considering the shortages of staff [and] considering the lack of resources.

"And I think for me that’s what’s really upsetting actually because we have a daughter with a life-limiting, life-shortening condition and we have some brilliant experts and they’re being worked to the bone and actually the level of care they provide is amazing but they not being able to provide it in the way they want to provide it because the resourcing is not there."

She said "it's not fair" for the government to blame the pandemic for pressures facing the NHS, telling the health secretary: "The damage that you're doing to families like myself is terrible."

Before the conversation finished, Ms Pinnington-Auld told Mr Barclay she is "scared about my daughter's future thinking about what you guys might do to the NHS and what that means in exact terms for the length of her life".

'Prioritise the NHS, prioritise health and social care'

Ms Pinnington-Auld was later asked if she had a message for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, to which she responded: "Prioritise the NHS, prioritise health and social care.

"We have people in beds who are waiting for care elsewhere. We have less number of beds than other health services and then those beds that we do have a lot of people are sitting in and waiting to be moved on to health and social care facilities

"And because they're not putting enough money in that because again they've not prioritised that for so long that is clearly where our priorities need to be."

The rebuke to the health secretary comes as members of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) prepare to stage a second 24-hour walkout, on Tuesday, after first heading to picket lines last week.

Health Secretary Steve Barclay said he thinks it is 'important' the RCN now accepts the offer made by the independent NHS pay review body

Members of the RCN are currently locked in a dispute with the government over offers for better pay and conditions.

Elsewhere, ambulance workers, including paramedics and call handlers, are due to strike on Wednesday.

Mr Barclay said the action by nurses was "deeply regrettable" and called on the RCN to accept in full the recommendations made by the independent NHS pay review body.

He said: "Any disruption to patients in terms of operations being cancelled is deeply regrettable and that's why it's important we get back to talks and we look at the range of issues that are impacting on nursing, the consequences of the pandemic and how we work together in the interests of patients."

