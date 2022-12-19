More than 130 bus operators in England will cap fares at £2 next year, the Department for Transport (DfT) has announced.

National Express and Stagecoach are among the companies which will introduce the upper limit for single fares in England outside London as part of a scheme.

The cap, backed by £60 million of government funding, will apply from the start of January until the end of March.

According to the DfT, single local bus fares in England cost an average of £2.80 but can exceed £5 in rural areas.

It is hoped the cap will help passengers with the cost of travel for education, work and medical appointments amid the cost of living crisis.

Buses minister Richard Holden said the scheme will also take two million car journeys off the road.

“Brits love buses. They’re the most popular form of public transport in England, making up half of all journeys," he said.

“So, if you’re in Carlisle or Weston-super-Mare, Birmingham or Doncaster, make sure you hop on the bus and get around for £2 between the 1st January and 31st March.”

National Express chief executive Tom Stables said: “More people using buses is good for the economy, environment and wider society.

“We know that great value, low fares encourage people to switch to the bus so are proud to join this scheme.

“And even better, we’re also freezing child fares at £1".

Graham Vidler, chief executive of industry body the Confederation of Passenger Transport, said: “We look forward to welcoming more customers on board when the £2 fare cap in England starts in January, as it complements great value fares already in place that make taking the bus more attractive and environmentally friendly this winter.

“Travelling for £2 on the bus both helps customers facing rising cost challenges and try a new travel option to get to work, education, public services or leisure, or see loved ones.”