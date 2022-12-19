Six people have been shot dead and one person has been injured after a shooting in a condominium unit in a Canadian suburb, authorities have said.

Chief James MacSween of York regional police confirmed on Sunday that one of his officers shot and killed a gunman at a condo in Vaughan, Ontario.

Mr MacSween said: “Horrendous scene. Six deceased. One of them is the subject. The other five are victims."

He added that a seventh person shot by the suspect was in the hospital and is expected to survive.

York Regional Police tactical officers work the scene of a fatal shooting in Vaughan, Ontario. Credit: AP

The gunman was killed by police, said officials, who have not identified the suspect or named the victims.

Mr MacSheen said he didn’t have details on whether the shooter was a resident of the building.

Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit, which gets involved when there is a death or serious injury involving police, is investigating.

Police stand in the lobby of a condominium building following a shooting in Vaughan, Ontario. Credit: AP

Police evacuated the building but said there is no further threat to the community.

Mass shootings are rare in Canada and Toronto has long prided itself as being one of the safest big cities in the world.

Canadians are nervous about anything that might indicate they are moving closer to US experiences with gun violence.

