Lionel Messi and his teammates received a heroes' welcome as they touched down in their native Argentina and brought home the world's most coveted golden trophy.

Thousands of fans lined up in the middle of the night to try to get a glimpse of the football team that won one of the greatest and most dramatic World Cup finals of all time, ahead of another day of celebrations in Buenos Aires.

President Alberto Fernández declared a national holiday on Tuesday so the country could continue to celebrate the victory - its first in the World Cup since 1986.

Lionel Messi and the team sang and waved at cheering fans as they revelled in their glory. Credit: AP

Members of the team, led by Messi, were all smiles as they descended from the plane in Ezeiza, right outside Argentina’s capital, shortly before 3am on Tuesday onto a long red carpet rolled out for the squad.

Messi was the first player seen descending from the plane brandishing the golden trophy, flanked by coach Lionel Scaloni, who put his arm around the captain as they walked past a sign that read, “Thank you, champions.”

The players were welcomed by rock band La Mosca singing “Muchachos,” a song that was written by a fan to the tune of an old song by the band and became a popular unofficial anthem for Argentine fans at the World Cup in Qatar.

Thousands lined the streets to welcome home the squad. Credit: AP

An open top bus brandishing the words "campeones del mundo" (champions of the world) awaited the players, who sang along to the anthem as they boarded and waved to fans.

The bus moved at a snail’s pace as fans, many of whom were waving Argentine flags, swarmed the bus on a highway, eager for a glimpse of the players as security and police officers tried to keep them at bay.

It took the bus around one hour to travel approximately 11 kilometres (6.8 miles) from the airport to the Argentine Football Association headquarters, where the players were welcomed with an impressive firework display.

Fans in Buenos Aires packed the streets to celebrate the historic victory

They will sleep at AFA headquarters for a few hours before boarding the bus later on Tuesday to the Obelisk, the iconic Buenos Aires landmark that was filled with a sea of people on Sunday afternoon after the team won the country’s third World Cup.

Celebrations continued well into Monday, as the streets of Argentina's capital erupted into a wall of noise as millions of fans cried, hugged and sang to the backdrop of fireworks and music.

Many kept a close eye on the flight that brought the players home to celebrate. As the plane got closer to Argentine soil, almost 200,000 people were tracking its path online and news channels gave live coverage of the arrival.

In the afternoon, people started arriving at the airport and outside the AFA headquarters in hopes of getting a glimpse of the team.

Many were also already at the Obelisk, seemingly ready to spend the night there to ensure a prime spot for Tuesday’s festivities.

Several players posted photos of the plane ride on social media.

Messi held the World Cup on the plane, while Nicolás Tagliafico posted a photo of the trophy buckled into an airplane seat as if it were just another passenger.

As of early Tuesday morning there were no official plans for President Fernández, or any other political leaders, to take part in the celebrations despite earlier rumours that the players would go to Government House, which was offered up for the celebrations, according to Security Minister Aníbal Fernández.

The World Cup and the success of the Messi-led squad has brought much-needed good news for a country that has been stuck in economic doldrums for years, is suffering one of the world’s highest inflation rates and where almost four-in-10 people live in poverty.

Fernández retweeted several messages of congratulations for the World Cup victory from other world leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“Thank you for this greeting President Putin,” Fernández wrote on Twitter after a telephone call with the Russian leader. “Let the happiness that today unites Argentina with so many countries in the world serve as an example: Our societies need unity and peace.”

