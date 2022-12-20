A 97-year-old former concentration camp secretary has been found guilty of being an accessory to the murder of more than 10,000 people.

Irmgard Furchner, who was the secretary to the SS commander of the Stutthof concentration camp in Nazi-occupied Poland during World War II, was handed a two-year suspended sentence at the Itzehoe state court in northern Germany on Tuesday, German news agency dpa reported.

Furchner was alleged to have “aided and abetted those in charge of the camp in the systematic killing of those imprisoned there between June 1943 and April 1945 in her function as a stenographer and typist in the camp commandant’s office.”

Her clerical work ensured "the smooth running of the camp" and gave her "knowledge of all occurrences and events at Stutthof," the prosecutor said in court, according to German state media.

The prosecutor argued Furchner would have been able to see large parts of the camp from her office, including an area where new prisoners arrived. She also must have been able to see and smell smoke from the burning of bodies at the crematorium, the prosecutor added.

This photo from 1941 shows Gate 3 of the Nazi concentration camp Stutthof in Sztutowo, Poland. Credit: AP

Defence lawyers had asked for Furchner to be acquitted, arguing the evidence hadn’t shown beyond doubt that she knew about the systematic killings at the camp, meaning there was no proof of intent as required for criminal liability.

In her closing statement, Furchner said she was sorry for what had happened and regretted that she had been at Stutthof at the time.

She was tried in juvenile court because she was under 21 at the time of the alleged crimes.

The former secretary fled her retirement home to avoid the start of her trial in September last year, but was later picked up by police and placed in detention for several days.

Initially a collection point for Jews and non-Jewish Poles removed from Danzig, now the Polish city of Gdansk, Stutthof was used as a so-called “work education camp” from about 1940, where forced labourers, primarily Polish and Soviet citizens, were sent to serve sentences and often died.

From mid-1944, tens of thousands of Jews from ghettos in the Baltics and from Auschwitz filled the camp along with thousands of Polish civilians swept up in the brutal Nazi suppression of the Warsaw uprising.

Others incarcerated there included political prisoners, accused criminals, people suspected of homosexual activity and Jehovah’s Witnesses.

More than 60,000 people were killed there by being given lethal injections of gasoline or phenol directly to their hearts, shot or starved.

Others were forced outside in winter without clothing until they died of exposure, or were put to death in a gas chamber.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know