Lionel Messi World Cup Instagram post surpasses egg to become most liked ever

A post of Lionel Messi celebrating Argentina's World Cup win has surpassed a picture of an egg to become the most-liked Instagram post ever.

The superstar led his team to their first World Cup triumph in 36 years over the weekend - after defeating France on penalties.

Messi's post racked up more than 63 million likes, edging out the previous record-breaking post, an egg, by over 6 million likes.

The world record setting egg post has now been filled with fans making jokes and celebrating another Messi win.

One Instagram user posted: "I'm sorry, but Messi deserved all of that", while another joked that the "egg deserved better".

In the post, Messi can be seen in a gallery of pictures embracing the win, lifting the trophy, along with various images of him throughout the game.

In the caption, he said he still "can't believe it".

It continued: "Thank you so much to my family, to all who support me and also to all who believed in us. We prove once again that Argentinians when we fight together and united we are able to achieve what we aim."

"The merit is of this group, which is above individuals, is the strength of all fighting for the same dream that was also the one of all Argentinians... We did it!"

The win by the Argentinian national team has gone down as one of the best World Cup finals ever, with the team being met with jubilant fans upon their return home.

