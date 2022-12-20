NHS urges people to cut down on drinking as ambulance workers prepare to strike

Play Brightcove video

Unions say they have been working "round the clock" to protect patients amid the strikes, but the government and NHS chiefs have expressed concerns over safety.

The NHS has urged the public to “drink responsibly” to minimise the risk of ending up in A&E, as ambulance workers prepare to strike.

A government minister also urged people to stay safe and to avoid “risky activity” while thousands of ambulance workers and NHS staff strike on December 21 and 28.

The NHS advice is the latest warning to the public before Wednesday, when the health service is likely to be hit by major disruption as paramedics, ambulance drivers, control room workers and technicians walk out in England and Wales.

Concerns have been growing about the impact of the strike with health chiefs warning this represents the most serious threat to date, with questions about what level of service will be available to those requiring an ambulance during it.

Health chiefs have urged the prime minister to reopen talks on pay, as they warned that NHS leaders cannot keep patients safe during strikes and there is “deep worry”.

Thousands of nurses held strikes for the second time on Tuesday, while at least three ambulance services declared critical incidents on Tuesday following "huge" and "sustained pressure" due to the volume of 999 calls and hospital handover delays.

NHS England has now called on patients to take “sensible measures” to avoid requiring emergency care, asking people to drink responsibly and stock up on any medication they take.

Military personnel in an ambulance at Wellington Barracks in London as they prepare to provide cover for ambulance workers. Credit: Victoria Jones/PA

Medical Director Professor Sir Stephen Powis said: “There is no doubt that the NHS is facing extreme pressure and industrial action will add to the already record demand we are seeing on urgent and emergency care, and so it is really important that the public play their part by using services wisely.”

Ministers and NHS leaders said people should still call 999 for emergencies – but they are being asked to take extra steps to keep themselves and others safe.

Sir Stephen said: “People can also help by taking sensible steps to keep themselves and others safe during this period and not ending up in A&E – whether that is drinking responsibly or checking up on a family member of neighbour who may be particularly vulnerable to make sure they are OK.”

Earlier, health minister Will Quince asked the public to avoid anything risky on Wednesday, telling BBC Breakfast: “Where people are planning any risky activity, I would strongly encourage them not to do so because there will be disruption on the day.”

He did not offer examples of what might be defined as risky behaviour.

Downing Street later declined to set out what “risky” activities might include, with the prime minister’s official spokesman telling reporters: “The public, as we saw through Covid, can be trusted to use their common sense.”

During the strike, the military will not drive ambulances on blue lights for the most serious calls but are expected to provide support on other calls.

Talks between unions and ambulance services are ongoing to work out which incidents should be exempt from strike action.

It is expected that all category one calls – the most life-threatening, such as cardiac arrest – will be responded to.

Some ambulance trusts have agreed exemptions with unions for specific incidents within so-called category two, which covers serious conditions such as stroke or chest pain.

Caroline Abrahams from Age UK said it is important older people remember emergency care will still be available.

But she added: “Our advice is that older people should always take sensible precautions to try to reduce their risk of a fall, especially in the winter when pavements can be slippery.

“However, most older people who fall do so at home so it’s just as important to identify and neutralise trip hazards, not only in response to today’s strike but more generally.”

