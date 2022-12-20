A woman has been arrested after she was caught allegedly attempting to steal presents from beneath actor Robert De Niro's Christmas tree in New York City, police said.

Officers were already tracking an alleged burglar amid a string of recent robberies when they saw a woman bust into The Godfather and Goodfellas star’s townhouse around 2:45am local time on Monday, according to police.

Inside, they found a 30-year-old woman in the living room “attempting to remove property” and arrested her, police said.

De Niro, who had been upstairs, came down to the living room in his when he heard the commotion, ABC News reported.

Police did not know it was his house until the actor appeared, according to the news organisation.

A spokesperson for the 79-year-old actor said he wouldn't be making statements about the alleged attempted robbery.

The incident happened at a townhouse on East 65th Street in Manhattan. The basement door used to enter the townhome had signs of forced entry, police said.

De Niro’s spokesperson said it was a temporary rental home being used by the actor.

The Taxi Driver star, a two-time Academy Award winner, was born and raised in Manhattan.

