Climate activists decapitate prominent Berlin Christmas tree

Climate activists have chopped off the top of a Christmas tree standing in front of Berlin's famous Brandenburg Gate.

The group Last Generation said two of its members used a hydraulic lift and a hand saw to cut two metres off the top of the 15-metre tree and hang up a banner stating: “This is only the tip of the Christmas tree.”

The tree is next to the Brandenburg Gate. Credit: AP

In a statement, the group said it wanted to highlight that Germany is so far only seeing the “tip” of the climate catastrophe happening around the world.

It called on the government of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to do more to tackle global warming.

The group has drawn attention and anger in recent months with direct actions including blocking major roads and throwing food at famous paintings.

They have conducted similar protests to Extinction Rebellion and Just Stop Oil in the UK who have infuriated members of the public with their outlandish and provocative protests.

Criticising such protest, Scholz had called on the activists to instead show “a bit of creativity.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know