Female players registered with the FA up by 12.5% post Euros triumph

The number of female players registered with the Football Association has risen by 12.5 per cent in the aftermath of England’s Euro 2022 triumph.

Sarina Wiegman’s Lionesses made history in July by becoming European champions thanks to a 2-1 extra-time victory over Germany, in front of a crowd of 87,192 at Wembley.

Figures, calculated using the FA’s participation tracker, suggest the success is helping to create a lasting legacy, with the women’s game having grown in a number of areas during a memorable year.

In addition to the significant increase in participation between September and December, there was a 5% rise in female youth teams across the same period.

According to the data, interest in women’s football is up 12% among girls aged five to 16 in England, while during the past six months female affiliated clubs have grown by 5% and there has been a 9% increase in female registered football teams.

The number of female coaches working in affiliated female teams is up 75% compared to the same point last year.

England boss Wiegman told ITV News that the legacy of the Lionesses Euros win had given "little girls" the belief they can become a professional player or coach if they want to.

She added her team wanted to be an "inspiration to the country and I think that’s absolutely what we done".

England Manager Sarina Wiegman believes England's legacy from the past summer 'goes beyond winning the Euros'

Baroness Sue Campbell, the FA’s director of women’s football, said in a statement: "When the Lionesses lifted the Euro trophy, they not only made history and created an outpouring of joy that I’ve never seen before, but they also created an opportunity to transform the future of the game.

"What we’ve seen in 2022 is more women and girls stepping forward to play, coach, referee, volunteer, more fans filling our stadiums and new commercial partners all wanting to be part of this great movement for change.

"There’s no doubt there is more work to be done however we can reflect on this year with a huge amount of pride."

FA chief executive Mark Bullingham added: "The Lionesses’ success has left an indelible and enduring mark on women’s football in England and we’re so proud of what they achieved in 2022.

"The foundations are in place to continue to break boundaries and take the game to a new level. We can collectively look ahead with a great deal of excitement for 2023."

