Harry & Meghan, the Netflix documentary about the life of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, has been unveiled as the UK’s most-watched subscription TV series of the year so far.

Figures show that the first episode was seen by an average of 4.5 million people in the seven days after its release on December 8.

This is more than a million and a half higher than the equivalent figure for episode one of the new series of The Crown (2.8 million), which was released a few weeks earlier on November 9.

Despite episode one of Harry & Meghan attracting an audience of 4.5 million, this is less than half the typical ratings for two of the most-watched shows on traditional linear (non-subscription) channels, the BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing and ITV’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here, and well below figures for recent World Cup matches.

It is also slightly below the audience for the episode of MasterChef: The Professionals that was broadcast on BBC One in the week Harry & Meghan was released.

The documentary shows never before seen shared moments. Credit: Netflix

What were the most watched subscription-only series of 2022?

The figures published by audience research organisation Barb provide the first snapshot of how 2022’s leading subscription-only series have fared in the UK.

The most-watched show on Disney Plus has been episode one of Star Wars spin-off Obi-Wan, which had an audience of 3.1 million people in the seven days after its release in May.

Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power is the highest-rated show on Amazon Prime Video, with 3.2 million for its first episode in September.

But Netflix dominates the list, accounting for seven of the titles in the top 10.

Following Harry & Meghan, this year’s other big releases on Netflix include the highest-rated episodes of the latest series of After Life (4.1 million), Stranger Things (3.9 million) and Bridgerton (3.4 million).

