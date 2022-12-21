Jeremy Clarkson to remain Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? host for 'the moment'

Who Wants To Be A Millionaire

ITV's boss has branded Jeremy Clarkson’s comments about the Duchess of Sussex "awful," but added the broadcaster plans to keep him on as Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? host "at the moment".

In a recent column for The Sun newspaper, Clarkson, 62, wrote that he felt "hate" for Meghan and dreams of seeing her publicly humiliated.

The column, which has since been taken down by the Sun's website, sparked widespread backlash and a tide of complaints.

Speaking at a Broadcasting Press Guild event in London on Tuesday, Kevin Lygo, managing director of ITV Studios, said: "I would say what he writes in a newspaper column… We have no control over what he says.

"We hire him as a consummate broadcaster of the most famous quiz on television, Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?

"So it’s not quite in our wheelhouse but I don’t know what he was thinking when he wrote that. It was awful."

Asked if ITV will keep Clarkson as host of the quiz show, a position he inherited from Chris Tarrant in 2018, Mr Lygo said: "Yes, at the moment we are."

The article follows the release of Harry and Meghan’s Netflix series, in which they made allegations of mistreatment by the royal family. Credit: Netflix

Asked if Clarkson represents ITV’s values, Mr Lygo replied: "No, of course he doesn’t in that instance."

On Monday, Clarkson responded to the controversy, writing on Twitter: "Oh dear. I’ve rather put my foot in it.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.

"In a column I wrote about Meghan, I made a clumsy reference to a scene in Game of Thrones and this has gone down badly with a great many people.

"I’m horrified to have caused so much hurt and I shall be more careful in future."

The piece was removed from The Sun’s website on Monday at Clarkson’s request.

By Tuesday morning, the Independent Press Standards Organisation (Ipso) said Clarkson’s newspaper column had become its most complained about article.