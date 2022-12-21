King's first Trooping of the Colour to take place on June 17

The first Trooping of the Colour for King Charles III will take place on June 17 for his Birthday Parade, Buckingham Palace has announced.

The sovereign's birthday is officially celebrated by the ceremony of Trooping the Colour which sees more than 1,400 parading soldiers and 200 horses perform an elaborate military display in central London.

The King and the Prince of Wales will ride on horseback during the display, while other members of the royal family, including Kate and the Queen Consort, will watch from carriages and the Buckingham Palace balcony.

The Royal Family usually watches the RAF display from the Buckingham Palace balcony. Credit: PA

Although the ceremony will mark the King's official birthday, he was actually born on November 14.

It is held in June because the weather is more favourable for participants and members of the public wishing to watch.

The same was true for Queen Elizabeth II who was born on April 21.

Buckingham Palace also said three members of the family have been appointed Colonels within the Foot Guards, including Camilla as Colonel of the Grenadier Guards.

This role was previously held by the Duke of York and has been vacant since he was stripped of his royal titles.

The Prince of Wales has taken over the role of Colonel of the Welsh Guards title from his father. Credit: PA

The Princess of Wales has also become the Colonel of the Irish Guards, a role she has taken over from her husband.

Trooping the Colour has marked the monarch's official birthday for over 260 years, and 2023 will mark Charles' first appearance at the event as King, and follows his coronation which is due to be held on May 6.

