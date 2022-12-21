The prime minister has said "the world is watching" the Taliban after women in Afghanistan were ordered to stop attending university until further notice.

Taliban security forces in Kabul have been enforcing the higher education ban for women by blocking their access to universities, with a video showing women weeping and consoling each other outside a campus in the capital.

The prime minister joined in international criticism of the Taliban regime on Wednesday, tweeting: "As a father to daughters, I cannot imagine a world in which they’re denied an education.

"The women of Afghanistan have so much to offer. Denying them access to university is a grave step backwards.

"The world is watching. We will judge the Taliban by their actions."

Afghan students queue at one of Kabul University's gates in Kabul, Afghanistan in February. Credit: AP

The Taliban-led administration has not given a reason for the ban and so far has not reacted to the global condemnation of the move.

A letter shared by the spokesman for the Ministry of Higher Education, Ziaullah Hashmi, told private and public universities to implement the ban as soon as possible and to inform the ministry once the ban is in place.

Despite initially promising a more moderate rule respecting rights for women and minorities, the Taliban have widely implemented their extreme interpretation of Islamic law, or Sharia, since they seized power in August 2021.

So far they have banned girls from middle school and high school, restricted women from most employment and ordered them to wear head-to-toe clothing in public.

Women are also banned from parks and gyms.

The Taliban were ousted in 2001 by a US-led coalition for harbouring al-Qaida leader Osama bin Laden but returned to power after America’s chaotic departure last year.

The decision to ban female students was announced after a government meeting.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly tweeted: "Simply abhorrent.

"The Taliban’s decision to stop women from going to university shows their complete disregard for fundamental freedoms.

"The UK is working with our G7 partners to condemn and hold those responsible to account."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know