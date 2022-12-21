Director James Cameron is planning to put one of cinema's biggest controversies to rest once and for all - that Jack could not have survived Titanic's sinking.

The 68-year-old filmmaker of the Hollywood hit says he has scientifically proven why Leonardo DiCaprio's character could not have been saved in the infamous floating door scene along with Kate Winslet's Rose.

Ever since the film debuted in 1997, Cameron says he's endured 25 years of debate and survival theories over Jack's heart-wrenching and selfless death.

Devastated viewers have long argued Rose could have made room for Jack on the makeshift raft so they could both live happily ever after - but Cameron has always maintained the story's hero had to die for artistic reasons.

Now the director is finally planning to prove why it wasn't scientifically possible to save Jack in an upcoming documentary "to put this whole thing to rest and drive a stake through its heart once and for all".

“We have since done a thorough forensic analysis with a hypothermia expert who reproduced the raft from the movie and we’re going to do a little special on it that comes out in February," he told Postmedia.

"We took two stunt people who were the same body mass of Kate and Leo and we put sensors all over them and inside them and we put them in ice water and we tested to see whether they could have survived through a variety of methods and the answer was, there was no way they both could have survived. Only one could survive.”

Cameron's documentary will screen on National Geographic in February next year to coincide with a theatre re-release of a remastered Titanic on Valentine's Day.

The Avatar and The Terminator filmmaker joked that maybe, after a quarter of a century, he "won't have to deal with this anymore" and maintained that he has never wavered on his decision to kill Jack in the script.

He replied: “He needed to die. It’s like Romeo and Juliet. It’s a movie about love and sacrifice and mortality. The love is measured by the sacrifice."

Winslet has previously admitted there was "plenty of room on the raft" with her, while DiCaprio has remained tight-lipped, refusing to publicly take sides in the contentious debate.

His Once Upon A Time In Hollywood co-star Brad Bitt weighed into the debate on a number of occasions, asking DiCaprio whether Jack could “have fit on that door at the end of Titanic" in a 2019 MTV interview.

Pitt joked: "You could've couldn't you?" to which DiCaprio said he had "no comment".

His other co-star Margot Robbie called it “the biggest controversy in modern cinema".

"Ever," replied DiCaprio.

Even in his 2020 Golden Globe acceptance speech, Pitt told DiCaprio: "I wouldn’t be here without you, man, I thank you... Still, I would’ve shared the raft."