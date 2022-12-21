Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Washington on Wednesday for a summit with US President Joe Biden, in his first foreign trip since Russia invaded his country more than 300 days ago.

A US official confirmed that a US Air Force jet carrying the Ukrainian leader landed at Joint Base Andrews, just outside the capital.

Mr Zelenskyy is set to give a speech to Congress later and hold a number of meetings in Washington to shore up support for his country.

While in the air, he tweeted that he planned to strengthen the country’s “resilience and defence capabilities”.

Just before his arrival, the US announced its largest single delivery of arms to Ukraine, and Congress planned to vote on a spending package that includes about $45 billion in emergency assistance to Ukraine.

The latest tranche of US funding would be the biggest yet to Ukraine, above Mr Biden’s $37 billion emergency request, and would ensure that funding flows to the war effort for months to come.

The $1.85 billion US military aid package will include, for the first time, a Patriot missile battery and precision guided bombs for its fighter jets, US officials said.

It represents an expansion in the kinds of advanced weaponry intended to bolster Ukraine's air defences against what has been an increasing barrage of Russian missiles.

The move has provoked warnings from Moscow, with the Kremlin saying that increasing the supply of US arms to Ukraine would aggravate the war. Russia's defence minister called for expanding Moscow's military by at least 500,000 people.

US and Ukrainian flags are put in place along Pennsylvania Ave in Washington. Credit: AP

Mr Zelenskyy headed to Washington after making a daring trip on Tuesday to what he called the hottest spot on the 800-mile front line of the war, the city of Bakhmut in Ukraine’s contested Donetsk province.

The city, about 380 miles east of Kyiv, has remained in Ukrainian hands, thwarting Moscow’s goal of capturing the rest of Donetsk province and the entire Donbas industrial region.

He praised Ukrainian troops for their “courage, resilience and strength” as artillery sounds could be heard in the background.

The Ukrainian president has - almost daily - addressed various parliaments and international organisations by video and he has sent his wife to foreign capitals, including London, to drum up assistance against the Russian invasion.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, in her invitation to Mr Zelenskyy to speak to lawmakers, said “the fight for Ukraine is the fight for democracy itself”, adding they were looking forward to "hearing your inspiring message of unity, resilience and determination”.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know