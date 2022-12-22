The UK economy contracted by more than first thought in the third quarter, official statisticians have announced.

Growth has also been weaker than estimated throughout much of the past year in a grim set of official figures as Britain is widely expected to be heading for recession.

Gross domestic product (GDP) fell by a revised 0.3% against the 0.2% decline initially estimated, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.

The ONS has also said the economy grew less than first estimated throughout the first half of the year, with revisions showing the UK eked out growth of 0.6% in the first quarter and 0.1% in the second quarter.

The ONS has previously said growth stood at 0.7% and 0.2% in those quarters respectively.

In 2021, GDP growth is now shown to be weaker in the third and fourth quarters.

Darren Morgan, director of economic statistics at the ONS, said: “Our revised figures show the economy performed slightly less well over the last year than we previously estimated, with manufacturing and electricity generation notably weaker.

“Household incomes continued to fall in real terms, albeit at a slower rate than in the previous two quarters, while – taking account of inflation – household spending fell for the first time since the final Covid-19 lockdown in the spring of 2021.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.