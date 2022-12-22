Large swathes of the US are braced for a dangerous mix of sub-zero temperatures, freezing winds and blizzard conditions, disrupting plans for millions of holiday travellers.

The northern-most regions of the US could see wind chills approaching - 57C, cold enough to leave exposed skin frostbitten in a matter of minutes.

The blast of frigid weather began hammering the Pacific Northwest on Tuesday morning, and is expected to move to the northern Rockies, then grip the Plains in a deep-freeze and blanket the Midwest with heavy snowfall, forecasters say.

By Friday, the arctic front is forecast to spread as far south as Florida.

According to the National Weather Service, the number of people under winter alerts and wind chill alerts has grown to more than 100 million people - nearly a third of the US population.

The cold will stick around for the weekend, making this the coldest Christmas in roughly 40 years for portions of the Plains and Midwest.

Image shows cloud cover over North America, that will bring extreme cold, heavy snow and intense winds. Credit: AP

Some experts have even warned that the cold weather could build into a “bomb cyclone".

These severe weather events usually form over bodies of water, which have lots of warmth and moisture to feed the storm. But with the huge amount of cold air coming through, a rare bomb cyclone could form over land.

Whether this storm technically qualifies as a bomb cyclone depends on how quickly the pressure drops - but either way, the snowfall plus high winds will make for an intense bout of winter weather.

Parts of some states are forecast to fall well below freezing, including:

Colorado: -18C

Montana: -51C

Wyoming: -57C

Nebraska: -46C

Kansas: -40C

Authorities across the country are worried about the potential for power outages and warned people to take precautions to protect the elderly, the homeless and livestock - and, if possible, to postpone travel.

“Please take precautions: Check on elderly/vulnerable, protect pets, shelter livestock, cover exposed skin!” the local branch of the National Weather Service said on Twitter.More than 90 million people have been placed under winter weather alerts across 37 states.

Potentially dangerous winter weather conditions are expected to grip the US for the rest of the week. Credit: AP

Even warm-weather states are preparing for the worst.

Texas officials are hoping to avoid a repeat of the February 2021 storm that left millions without power, some for several days.

Temperatures were expected to dip to near freezing as far south as central Florida by the weekend.

The heaviest snow is expected in Idaho, Montana and Wyoming, according to the National Weather Service, and frigid wind will be fierce across the country's mid-section.

“I would not be surprised if there are lots of delays due to wind and also a lot of delays due to the snow,” said Bob Oravec, lead forecaster for the National Weather Service in College Park, Maryland.

