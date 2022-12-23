LadBaby have made chart history by securing the Christmas number one for a fifth consecutive year – surpassing a record set by The Beatles in the 1960s.

Social media star Mark Hoyle and his wife Roxanne, known as LadBaby Mum, claimed the top spot with their single Food Aid, which reworks the Band Aid song Do They Know It’s Christmas? with lyrics about the cost-of-living crisis and vocals from MoneySavingExpert founder Martin Lewis.

Profits from the new single will be split equally between food bank charity the Trussell Trust and the Band Aid Trust.

In the run-up to Christmas, the track sold more than 65,000 units to become the fastest-selling single of 2022 to date.

LadBaby and Martin Lewis are aiming to raise as much money as possible to help tackle hunger and poverty. Credit: PA

Last year LadBaby equalled the Beatles’ total of four Christmas number ones, earned by the band non-consecutively in 1963, 1964, 1965 and 1967.

However, Sir Paul McCartney has featured as an official artist on five festive chart-toppers, with his Beatles hits plus 1977’s Mull of Kintyre by his band Wings.

LadBaby said: “I can’t quite believe it. We’re number one. The charity has made it five years in a row. How have we done this again?

“We want to say thank you to everyone who has supported us for the last five years. A massive apology to The Beatles, and to all The Beatles’ fans… I’m sorry.

“The charity wins. The Trussell Trust gets Christmas number one again.

“Thank you to all the people who have downloaded, all the people who believed in us and brought a bit of Christmas magic. We love you all. Yes mate.”

LadBaby reached the top of the festive chart with food-inspired tracks We Built This City (2018), I Love Sausage Rolls (2019), Don’t Stop Me Eatin’ (2020) and the Ed Sheeran and Sir Elton John-featuring Sausage Rolls For Everyone (2021).

Hoyle's wife Roxanne also sings on the track. Credit: YouTube / LadBaby

Martin Talbot, chief executive of the Official Charts Company, said: “It only seems yesterday that LadBaby turned up with their first festive campaign four years ago, so it feels slightly surreal to be sending hearty congratulations on their fifth successive official Christmas number one.

“Securing one Christmas number one is a huge achievement in itself – to do it five times, in successive years, is unprecedented and frankly incredible.

“The work they have done to raise profile and funds for food banks generally and the Trussell Trust in particular has been immense over the past five years, especially at a time which continues to be so difficult for so many people in the UK.”

2022 Christmas chart success

In second place were Wham! with Last Christmas while YouTube group Sidemen claimed third place with Christmas Drillings featuring JME, in aid of food poverty charity FareShare.

Mariah Carey followed with All I Want For Christmas Is You at four, with Sheeran and Sir Elton’s Merry Christmas rounding off the Christmas top five.

Lizzo’s Amazon Music Original cover of Stevie Wonder’s Someday At Christmas rose seven places to number 15.

On the festive albums chart, Taylor Swift’s Midnights retuned to number one after a battle with Sir Cliff Richard, whose Christmas With Cliff gave him his highest chart position since 1993.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.