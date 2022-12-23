Nurses set to stage two more strikes in January as NHS faces further difficulty

The NHS faces further difficulty as nurses announced two further strike dates in January - the busiest time of year for the health service.

The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) said unless negotiations around pay are opened, its members will walk out on January 18 and 19.

More nurses are set to take part in these strikes than the walkouts that happened earlier this month, with numbers increasing from 44 to 55 trusts according to the RCN.

RCN members will not be striking in Wales and Northern Ireland again in January, but they may do so in the future if there are more strikes.

In Scotland, RCN members this week overwhelmingly voted to reject a revised NHS pay offer from the Scottish government.

Nurses are demanding an above inflation pay rise. Credit: PA

Strike action had been paused pending the ballot’s outcome, but the RCN Scotland now will announce dates for strike action early in the new year.

RCN general secretary Pat Cullen, said: "The Government had the opportunity to end this dispute before Christmas but instead they have chosen to push nursing staff out into the cold again in January.

"I do not wish to prolong this dispute but the prime minister has left us with no choice.

"The public support has been heart-warming and I am more convinced than ever that this is the right thing to do for patients and the future of the NHS.

"The voice of nursing will not be ignored. Staff shortages and low pay make patient care unsafe – the sooner ministers come to the negotiating table, the sooner this can be resolved. I will not dig in, if they don’t dig in."

Elsewhere, a planned post-Christmas strike by ambulance workers in the GMB union has been suspended after “amazing” public support for industrial action this week.

Ambulance drivers have also been on strike. Credit: PA

Rachel Harrison, GMB national secretary said: “We are overwhelmed by Wednesday’s amazing public support for our paramedics and ambulance staff.

“People across the country have been wonderful in backing us and we care so much about them too.

“That’s why we are suspending the proposed GMB industrial action on December 28."

The nurse and ambulance strikes earlier this month crippled the NHS for several days, with the knock-on effect of the walkouts expected to take weeks to sort out.

The government has stood its ground so far in the industrial dispute saying they have offered a fair pay rise for health workers and insisting the priority should be to get inflation down.

Large sectors of the transport industry are also striking with border force and rail strikes creating havoc for people's Christmas plans.

