Paris shooting leaves two dead and four wounded as suspect arrested

Two people have been killed in a shooting in central Paris today which left at least four others wounded.

A 69-year-old man was arrested over the attack, which took place at a Kurdish cultural centre in the city's Rue d'Enghien.

Anti-terrorism prosecutors are investigating the attack, but they are yet to indicate any signs of a terrorist motive.

Police had cordoned off the area in the 10th arrondissement of the French capital, and the Paris police department had warned people to stay away from the area.

The shooting came at a time when Paris is bustling with activity before Christmas.

