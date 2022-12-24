At least 12 dead in freezing winter storm sweeping US

At least 12 people have died in a major storm sweeping the United States, bringing with it freezing conditions as forecasters warn of -57 lows in some areas.

Millions of Americans are facing blinding blizzards, biting rains, flooding and life-threatening cold through Christmas as the winter storm being described as 'historic' hits the country.

The storm that arrived earlier in the week has already taken lives, downed power lines, littered highways with piles of cars, and created mayhem for festive period holidaymakers amid mass flight cancellations.

Multiple highways have been closed and crashes claimed at least six lives, officials said.

At least two people died in a massive pileup involving some 50 vehicles on the Ohio Turnpike.

A Kansas City, Missouri, driver was killed Thursday after skidding into a creek, and three others died Wednesday in separate crashes on icy northern Kansas roads.

The storm has been nearly unprecedented in its scope, stretching from the Great Lakes near Canada to the Rio Grande along the border with Mexico.

Forecasters said a 'bomb cyclone' — when atmospheric pressure drops very quickly in a strong storm — had developed near the Great Lakes, stirring up blizzard conditions, including heavy winds and snow.

And experts warned stepping outside in some areas could lead to frostbite within minutes.

About 60% of the U.S. population faced some sort of winter weather advisory or warning by the Christmas weekend.

Temperatures have plummeted drastically below normal from east of the Rocky Mountains to the Appalachians, the National Weather Service (NWS) said.

Freezing rain coated much of the Pacific Northwest in a layer of ice, while people in the Northeast faced the threat of coastal and inland flooding.

New York has declared a state of emergency. In parts of the city, tidal flooding inundated roads, homes and businesses Friday morning.

In Boston, rain combined with a high tide, flooded some downtown streets on Friday.

ITV News US correspondent Robert Moore reports on the freezing storm sweeping the United States

Play Brightcove video

The frigid temperatures and gusty winds were expected to produce “dangerously cold wind chills across much of the central and eastern US this holiday weekend,” the weather service said, adding that the conditions “will create a potentially life-threatening hazard for travellers that become stranded.”

“In some areas, being outdoors could lead to frostbite in minutes," it said.

In Canada, WestJet canceled all flights Friday at Toronto Pearson International Airport, as meteorologists there warned of a potential once-in-a-decade weather event.

In Mexico, migrants camped near the US border in unusually cold temperatures as they awaited a Supreme Court decision on pandemic-era restrictions that prevent many from seeking asylum.

US President Joe Biden earlier this week warned Americans: “This is not like a snow day when you were a kid.”

“This is serious stuff," he warned in a video message. "Please take this storm seriously."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.