The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have branded an apology by The Sun newspaper over Jeremy Clarkson’s column "nothing more than a PR stunt".

The piece, in which Clarkson said he "hated" Meghan, became the Independent Press Standards Organisation’s (Ipso) most complained-about article.

On Friday, The Sun newspaper said it regrets the publication of the column and is "sincerely sorry".

But on Saturday, a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said Meghan had not been contacted by the newspaper to say sorry.

The spokesperson said: "The fact that the Sun has not contacted The Duchess of Sussex to apologise shows their intent. This is nothing more than a PR stunt.

"While the public absolutely deserves the publication’s regrets for their dangerous comments, we wouldn’t be in this situation if The Sun did not continue to profit off of and exploit hate, violence and misogyny.

"A true apology would be a shift in their coverage and ethical standards for all. Unfortunately, we’re not holding our breath."

Writing in The Sun, Mr Clarkson said that he lay awake at night grinding his teeth, consumed by thoughts of the duchess.

He said he dreamed of Meghan being forced "to parade naked through the streets of every town in Britain while the crowds chant 'Shame!' and throw lumps of excrement at her," adding: "Everyone who’s my age thinks the same way."

Following public backlash, the former Top Gear presenter wrote on Twitter that he was "horrified to have caused so much hurt" and he would "be more careful in future".