Rapper Tory Lanez convicted of shooting Megan Thee Stallion

Rapper Tory Lanez has been convicted of shooting fellow hip-hop star Megan Thee Stallion, following a trial that sparked tension in the courtroom and beyond.

A Los Angeles jury on Friday found Lanez guilty of three felonies in the 2020 shooting of the artist.

The attack left her wounded with bullet fragments in her feet and Lanez’ conviction could send him to prison for more than 20 years.

The jury of seven women and five men deliberated since Thursday before convicting the 30-year-old Canadian rapper, whose legal name is Daystar Peterson, of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, having a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle and discharging a firearm with gross negligence.

Jurors also agreed that there were aggravating factors in the attack, meaning Lanez could face up to 22 years in prison and deportation when is is sentenced on Jan 25.

Three young children, including Lanez’ son, sat in the front row of the courtroom while the verdict was read. A young girl cried and was hugged by Lanez’s stepmother, who was also tearful before she began shouting along with her husband.

Megan Thee Stallion arrives at the Billboard Music Awards in May.

Others in the audience shouted agreement, and one woman shouted “we love you Tory” as he was led away.

Supporters of Megan and Lanez gathered outside the courthouse for most of the eight-day trial and crowded the courtroom and the hallway.

The scene was tense at times, but remained mostly peaceful until the verdict was read, prompting an outburst from Lanez' father who had to be wrestled from the courtroom.

Megan Thee Stallion, whose legal name is Megan Pete, testified during the trial that Lanez fired a handgun at the back of her feet and shouted for her to dance as she walked away from an SUV in which they had been riding in the Hollywood Hills in the summer of 2020.

She said the two had gotten into a dispute that became especially heated when she started insulting his music.

Rapper Tory Lanez, 30, walks out of the courthouse while holding his five-year-old son Kai'Lon in the weeks before the trial ended. Credit: AP

She needed surgery to remove bullet fragments from her feet.

After the verdict, her lawyer, Alex Spiro said “the jury got it right” and said he was “thankful there is justice for Meg.”

Lanez’ lawyer George Mgdesyan said they were “shocked by the verdict.”

“There was not sufficient evidence to convict Mr. Peterson,” Mgdesyan said in a statement. “We believe this case was not proven beyond a reasonable doubt. We will be exploring all options including an appeal.”

'Megan Thee Stallion targeted by misogynoir'

The shooting set off a storm of cultural issues and arguments that peaked during the trial, including the reluctance of Black victims to speak to police, the protection of Black women, gender politics in hip-hop, and online toxicity.

Observers of the case condemned widespread vitriol against Megan on social media that escalated during the trial.

When jury deliberations began Thursday, misinformation claiming that Lanez had already been acquitted abounded.

Social media platforms have also played host to intense scrutiny of Megan’s story — specifically her credibility.

Rappers Drake and 21 Savage mentioned her in their joint album with specific lyrics that attempted to discredit her allegations. 50 Cent posted memes mocking her interview with Gayle King as well.

Rapper 50 Cent. Credit: David Jones/PA

Experts say online criticism of Megan stems from a specific type of misogyny experienced by Black women known as 'misogynoir.'

Tia Tyree, a professor at Howard University, described misogynoir as “contempt, dislike" or mistreatment of Black women.

A cycle of silence prevents many Black women from sharing their experiences, explained Melvin L. Williams, a professor at Pace University who studies hip-hop feminism, Black male rappers and hip-hop culture.

“They face industry blackballing and fewer professional opportunities when they speak out," Williams said.

Megan is “infiltrating what is a very hypermasculine space,” Tyree said, referring to hip-hop culture. “And just as any other hypermasculine space, there are bro codes that exist, and she is at the point bumping up against them, and you see the response for it.”

She is a part of a chorus of Black women — including Me Too founder Tarana Burke and US Representative Maxine Waters — who have spoken out about violence against women. Burke and Waters signed an open letter supporting Megan.

Social media attacks against Megan have drawn comparisons to television coverage in the 1990s of Anita Hill’s congressional testimony and, more recently, to online racism targeting Meghan Markle.

Meghan Markle Credit: PA

Other observers drew comparisons to actor Johnny Depp’s defamation lawsuit against Amber Heard, which drew many social media posts that spread misinformation and cast doubts on Heard’s credibility.

In closing arguments, prosecutors emphasised the courage it took for Megan to come forward and the vitriol she faced for it. They said she had no incentive to tell anything but the truth.

Lanez’ lawyer had alleged in his closing argument that the shots were actually fired by Megan’s then-best friend Kelsey Harris in a jealous fight over Lanez, who tried to stop the shooting.

The attorney, George Mgdesyan, argued Megan created a more sympathetic narrative by pinning the shooting on Lanez.

“Megan Pete is a liar. She lied about everything in this case from the beginning,” Mgdesyan told the trial. “She lied under oath here.”

Harris denied being the shooter and previously identified Lanez as the one holding the gun. Her attorney declined to comment on her involvement.

Megan Thee Stallion was already a major rising star at the time of the shooting, and her prominence has surged since.

She won a Grammy for best new artist in 2021, and had No. 1 singles on the Billboard Hot 100 with her own song “Savage,” featuring Beyoncé, and as a guest on Cardi B hit “WAP.”