Rishi Sunak hires journalist James Forsyth as political secretary

Rishi Sunak has hired political journalist James Forsyth as his new political secretary, Downing Street has confirmed.

Mr Forsyth is The Spectator’s political editor and a columnist for the Times.

He is also an old friend of the Prime Minister’s. T hey both attended the top private school Winchester College and are godparents to each other’s children.

Mr Forsyth was reportedly best man at Mr Forsyth’s wedding to Allegra Stratton, Boris Johnson’s press secretary who resigned o ver the partygate scandal after footage emerged of her joking about lockdown-busting parties at a press conference.

Mr Forsyth will advise Mr Sunak and act as a link between the Prime Minister, the policy unit and the Tory party.

The appointment is a political one with no cost to taxpayers.

Earlier this week, Sir Laurie Magnus was appointed as Mr Sunak's new independent adviser on ministers’ interests, No10 confirmed.

His appointment fills the role of ethics adviser to the PM, ending the vacancy after Lord Geidt quit under Boris Johnson earlier this year.

Lord Geidt suggested Mr Johnson may have breached the ministerial code after being fined following partygate.

Mr Johnson responded that the fixed penalty notice he was given by the Metropolitan Police “did not breach” the ministerial code as there was “no intent to break the law”.

