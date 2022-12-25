A man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after a young woman was killed in a car crash in north London in the early hours of Christmas Day.

At approximately 3.45am on Sunday, police officers on patrol in a marked vehicle indicated for a car to stop in Hendon Way, Edgware.

After driving off without police pursuing it, the car was then involved in a collision with another vehicle nearby and hit a lamppost a short time later.

A 22-year-old woman, who was a passenger in the second car, died as a result of her injuries, while a man, who was the driver, suffered a non-serious head injury.

The occupants of the car, which police said did not stop for officers, fled the scene on foot.

A 29-year-old man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and remains in custody.

Road closures are in place and inquiries are continuing to trace other occupants of the car, the Metropolitan Police said.

Anyone with information that could assist police, including any road users with dashcam footage, is asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD933/25Dec.