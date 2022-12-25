Royals release picture of Prince George's hand-painted reindeer Christmas card

The royal family has shared a picture of Prince George's painted Christmas card as they gather to celebrate the festive day.

The nine-year-old royal's card features a reindeer with snow on its nose and two little robins perched aboard its antlers and back.

A message on Kensington Palace's official Twitter account said: "Happy Christmas! By George."

The young prince joined his seven-year-old sister Princess Charlotte and their parents, the Prince and Princess of Wales, at the 'Together at Christmas' Carol Service at Westminster Abbey in London on Christmas Eve.

The family, including the siblings' four-year-old brother Prince Louis, will join the King and Queen Consort at Sandringham on Christmas Day for the first time in three years, in the family's first Christmas since the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

King Charles III will make his first Christmas broadcast later today, in which he is expected to pay tribute to his late mother.

First, the monarch will attend morning service at St Mary Magdalene Church with his royal family members.

The Prince and Princess of Wales arriving with Princess Charlotte and Prince George for the 'Together at Christmas' Carol Service. Credit: PA

Royal Christmases also feature the greeting of well-wishers, and a family lunch with turkey and all the trimmings.

It will be the first time the royal family has spent Christmas at Sandringham since 2019, after a break due to the Covid pandemic.

William and Kate and their children are expected to join Charles and Camilla, alongside the Princess Royal and her family, and the Earl and Countess of Wessex and their children.

