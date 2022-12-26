King’s Christmas message tops festive TV ratings

The King’s Christmas message was the most-watched programme on Christmas Day.

The annual festive broadcast was watched by an average of 8.1 million viewers on BBC One, according to the broadcaster.

Charles’s pre-recorded address to the nation mirrored the late Queen’s well-established template, with a personal reflection on the year touching on current issues and with a Christian framework.

In his message, he sympathised with families struggling with the cost-of-living crisis and spoke about the “great anxiety and hardship” experienced by many trying to “pay their bills”.

The central theme was a celebration of “selfless dedication”, a value embodied by the Queen, and he praised the actions of individuals, charities and faith groups supporting those in need.

He delivered the historic Christmas broadcast from the quire of St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, mirroring the late Queen’s 1999 festive address.

Last year, the Queen’s Christmas broadcast was watched by 7.4 million viewers on the BBC and 1.7 million on ITV.

The BBC's Strictly Come Dancing’s Christmas Special also proved to be a ratings hit this year, with an average audience of 5.4 million viewers seeing actress Alexandra Mardell and professional partner Kai Widdrington crowned the winners.