Ukrainian drone kills three at Russian military base, Moscow says

Three military personnel were killed by the wreckage of a Ukrainian drone at an airbase deep inside Russia, Moscow has said.

The drone was shot down at around 1.35am on Boxing Day, as it approached the Engels airfield in the Saratov region, with falling debris killing the trio, Russian news agency Ria Novosti says.

It is the second time the airbase has been targeted this month, raising questions about the effectiveness of Russia's air defence system if drones can fly that far into the country.

Engles, which houses the Tu-95 and Tu-160 nuclear-capable strategic bombers involved in launching strikes on Ukraine, is located more than 600 kilometres east of the Ukrainian border.

Russia's defence ministry said no damage was inflicted on any of its aircraft following the latest attack.

On December 5, unprecedented drone strikes on Engels and the Dyagilevo base in the Ryazan region in western Russia killed a total of three servicemen and wounded four more.

The strikes on the airbases were followed by a massive retaliatory missile barrage in Ukraine that struck homes and buildings and killed civilians.

In Ukraine, the night from Sunday into Monday appeared unusually quiet.

For the first time in weeks, the Russian forces didn't shell the Dnipropetrovsk region, which borders the partially occupied southern regions of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia, its govenor Valentyn Reznichenko reported on Telegram.

“This is the third quiet night in 5.5 months since the Russians started shelling" he wrote.

Ukrainian soldier Oleksander "Scull" poses for a photo in an underground command center. Credit: AP

Nikopol is located across the Dnieper River from the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, which is under control of the Russian forces.

Ukrainian-controlled areas of the neighbouring Kherson region were shelled 33 times over the past 24 hours, according to Kherson's Ukrainian Governor Yaroslav Yanushevich, but there were no casualties.

On Saturday, a deadly attack on the city of Kherson, which was retaken by Kyiv's forces last month, killed and wounded scores of people.

November saw Ukraine make a number of gains as its forces retook occupied territory in a winter counter-offensive.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.

The UK's Ministry of Defence said on Monday that Russian forces have "largely focused on constructing defensive positions along many sections of the front line of Ukraine since October".

This includes laying additional fields of anti-tank and anti-personnel mines, "almost certainly going beyond Russian doctrinal guidelines", the MoD reported.

It added: "Minefields only present an effective obstacle for trained troops if covered by observation and fire.

"A major challenge for the Russian forces will likely be a shortage of surveillance assets and trained personnel to effectively monitor large areas of the new minefields."