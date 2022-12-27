Play video

'It's really disheartening to be hit with this (footfall slump) right at the worst time possible,' a pub owner told ITV News Political Reporter Shehab Khan, as Boris Johnson considers fresh restrictions for England

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is not expected to announce any further Covid restrictions in England on Monday, ITV News understands.

Mr Johnson was scheduled on Monday to be briefed on the latest Covid data as he considers whether to impose new rules to tackle the spread of the Omicron variant.

He had been due to meet with Chief Medical Officer for England Professor Chris Whitty and Chief Scientific Adviser Sir Patrick Vallance on Monday to review the data.

If cases are beginning to put unsustainable pressure on the NHS, Mr Johnson may feel the need to impose more stringent restrictions.

If figures are positive, the prime minister could be persuaded to stick to lighter measures introduced under Plan B, such as extra words of guidance.

Sources inside Downing Street are 'putting water on that idea that we could have further restrictions immediately', Shehab Khan says and outlines the obstacles Boris Johnson faces

According to The Times, weddings and funerals would be exempt from any new rules.

The latest NHS figures showed more than 10,000 patients waited 12 hours before being admitted to hospital in November, up from 2,148 the same time last year.

And a record number of NHS trusts recorded patients had waited nearly 24 hours between arriving at hospital by ambulance and being assessed.

Matthew Taylor, chief executive of the NHS Confederation, said: “Health leaders are responding to the pressures that increasing numbers of hospital admissions, and increasing levels of staff absence, are already placing on frontline services.

"Now is the time for the government to be clear on what action it needs to take to get a grip on the situation.”

Conservative MP Sir Geoffrey Clifton-Brown urged the prime minister to be “very cautious before introducing further measures” and called for a “wait-and-see” approach to the impact of infections on hospital admissions.

Sir Geoffrey pushed for people to be able to “make their own decisions” when it came to taking precautions.

Professor Chris Whitty, Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Sir Patrick Vallance during a media briefing in Downing Street Credit: Hollie Adams/PA

Schools drawing up plans for start of term

It is understood school closures are not being considered by ministers for January.

A source close to Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi told the Daily Telegraph: “The PM and Nadhim are fully committed to keeping schools open and there’s a shared commitment across government to do so.

“Education is a top priority and school closures are not something being considered.”

The newspaper reported that schools were drawing up plans to have whole year groups learn from home if staff shortages hit after the Christmas holidays.

But Geoff Barton, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders said: “If you have a fixed pool available of those who can teach young people, then the only final resort schools and colleges have is to start thinking about the certain year groups that should be prioritised in the short term.”

Schools might also run staggered returns as they carry out on-site testing of pupils, he said.

And Mr Barton warned pupils isolating because of Covid-19 could miss “high-stakes” mock exams for their GCSEs and A-levels at the start of term.

He said: “I think one of the concerns will be what if we find that there’s quite a lot of young people who aren’t around to be able to do those mock exams – do they need to be changed to another time?”

Mr Barton said this would be less of an issue “in normal times” but that the mocks were more “high stakes” this year as they could be used as a back-up if exams were cancelled.

Further restrictions on hospitality imposed in Scotland in bid to slow Omicron’s spread Credit: PA

Staff shortages hit travel industry

Industrial action, planned closures and staff shortages due to Covid have badly affected travel plans over the festive period.

Several rail services - including TransPennine Express, ScotRail, Avanti West Coast, Northern Rail, LNER and Greater Anglia - are experiencing disruption due a lack of staff.

Meanwhile, East Midlands Railway services is affected by industrial action by the RMT union, with an amended service expected to run on January 2.

New rules come into force in devolved nations

New measures have already come into force in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

From Monday in Scotland, nightclubs will shut and restaurants and bars serving alcohol can only offer table service.

Indoor venues will also have to reinstate one-metre social distancing regulations.

And attendance limits were placed on large events from Sunday after First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced last week that just 100 people would be able to attend a standing indoor event and 200 seated.

Outdoor events will also be restricted to 500 – a rule which has hit football games hardest.

Scottish football authorities brought forward the planned winter break, meaning just one game will be played with the reduced number of fans.

The restrictions in Scotland will be reviewed every three weeks.

In Wales, new rules came into force on Boxing Day - a maximum of six people are allowed to meet in pubs, cinemas and restaurants in Wales.

A total of 30 people will be allowed at indoor events, while 50 people will be allowed at outdoor events.

Two metre social distancing is being required in public premises and offices, and nightclubs will close.

In Northern Ireland, indoor standing events are no longer permitted and nightclubs must shut.

Socialising has been reduced to three households while up to six people can meet in pubs, bars and restaurants. Ten people are allowed if they are from the same household. Only table service is available.

A two metre social distancing rule is in place in public premises and offices.

Booster jab campaign continues

Meanwhile, people across the UK are being urged to get their booster jabs, with England women’s rugby’s Sarah Hunter, Harriet Millar-Mills, and Amber Reed backing the booster campaign in a short film.

The NHS said there were 1,551,187 slots still available to be booked between Monday and January.

NHS national medical director Professor Stephen Powis said: “The evidence is clear that two Covid jabs is not enough, and with the Omicron variant, there is no time to delay getting your booster.

“Staff and volunteers up and down the country are working incredibly hard to make sure that anyone who wants to get boosted between now and the new year can do, so start 2022 by protecting yourself, your friends and family and book your jab today.”

People wait in turn to receive a ‘Jingle Jab’ Covid vaccination booster injection at Redbridge Town Hall, in Ilford, Essex, on Christmas Day Credit: Gareth Fuller/PA

Hunter, England Women’s rugby captain and Loughborough Lightning number eight said: “My motivation to get the first two vaccines and the booster is so I can continue to go to work to play the sport I love, and to do so in front of the amazing fans.

“I urge all those that haven’t yet had theirs to do so now, so we can keep ourselves and our loved ones safe from Covid-19 and look forward to a brilliant year of sport ahead throughout 2022.”

Health Secretary Sajid Javid added: “Thank you to the Rugby Football Union and especially Sarah, Harriet and Amber for supporting the booster programme to tackle Omicron to the ground.

“Kick Covid-19 into touch and get boosted now.

“Against the Omicron variant two doses are not enough, but a third jab will bring you over the try line to boost your protection.

“The NHS continues to work tirelessly to deliver jabs and it’s so important for people to play their part by rolling up their sleeves in this national mission.”