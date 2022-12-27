Melanie C says she has cancelled a performance in Poland on New Year’s Eve after being made aware of issues which “do not align with the communities I support”.

The 48-year-old former Spice Girl was reportedly due to perform in the city of Zakopane.

Mel C, real name Melanie Chisholm, did not elaborate on her reasons for pulling out but she was praised online by LGBT+ Twitter users.

Chisholm is a vocal ally of LGBT+ people and last year won the Ally award at the British LGBT+ Awards.

But Poland is the worst-rated EU country when it comes to laws and policies that affect the lives of LGBT+ people, according to the International Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans and Intersex Association (ILGA).

Although sexual acts between people of the same sex are legal in Poland, Stonewall highlights that same-sex marriage is not legal and same-sex couples do not have the legal right to adopt children jointly or through second parent adoption.

In a statement posted on Monday, Chisholm wrote: “In light of some issues that have been brought to my attention, that do not align with the communities I support, I’m afraid I will no longer be able to perform in Poland as planned on New Year’s Eve. “I hope to be back there very soon. Hope you’re all having a wonderful Christmas and best wishes for 2023. Melanie xxx.” Replying to her statement, Twitter users described her as a “hero” and an “ally”.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know