Pair questioned over Christmas Eve pub shooting of Elle Edwards

Two people are being questioned over the fatal shooting of a woman in a pub on Merseyside on Christmas Eve.

Elle Edwards, 26, was shot in the head at the Lighthouse in Wallasey Village as she celebrated Christmas with friends, dying later in hospital.

Merseyside Police have said she is not believed to have been the target of the attack.

Tributes have been paid to Ms Edwards, who was remembered as a “special daughter” and someone who brought “laughs and happiness” into people’s lives.

On Monday evening, the force said a man and a woman had been arrested in connection with the “cold-blooded” murder.

A 30-year-old man from Tranmere has been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder, while a 19-year-old woman from Rock Ferry has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder.

The pair have been taken into custody to be questioned by detectives, the force added.

Police officers at the scene near the Lighthouse in Wallasey Village Credit: Peter Byrne/PA

Detective Superintendent Sue Coombs from the force said: “We have made two arrests in connection with this cold-blooded shooting.

“Elle’s family are still having to come to terms with her tragic loss, and our specially-trained family liaison officers are supporting them.

“We will not rest until we bring those responsible to justice and I would appeal to anyone who has information to contact us.”

People have been urged to “do the right thing and speak up” if they have information, with police and local councillors warning that people should not “stay quiet” or “sit in silence” if they have useful knowledge about the murder.

Elle Edwards died in hospital after the shooting Credit: Merseyside Police/PA

Flowers and other tributes have been laid at the scene of the shooting, which left one man in a critical condition and saw three others suffer non life-threatening injuries.

In an update on Boxing Day, police said the 28-year-old man “continues to receive medical treatment”.

At the scene, a heart-shaped plaque bearing a pink and green floral design read: “Special Daughter, the happiness you brought in your own special way, will be remembered with love each and every day.”

A note with flowers, signed “mum and dad”, read: “To my beautiful Elle, you are the light of my life, you will never be gone.”

Friends who were at the pub that evening described feeling “numb” when they learned Ms Edwards had been shot.

Officers have appealed for information Credit: Peter Byrne/PA

They told Sky News they initially thought the gunfire was festive fireworks as the incident happened just before midnight, but they said things soon changed and “automatically everyone just stopped”.

Ms Edwards is understood to have worked at a local beauty salon – Nova Studio – which, in a tribute posted on Instagram, thanked her for “all of the laughs and happiness you brought into our lives, rest in paradise angel”.

Police previously said they believed a gunman fired shots towards the front entrance of the pub and that “minutes later, a dark-coloured vehicle, possibly an A-class Mercedes, was seen to leave the pub car park”.

Ms Coombs appealed to anyone who was in the pub at the time or has mobile or CCTV footage of what happened to “contact us as a matter of urgency as they may have information which is vital to our investigation”.

They have also urged motorists and residents in the area with dashcam or CCTV to contact police, adding that “every bit of evidence is crucial to the investigation”.