Andrew Tate reportedly arrested in Romania

Social media influencer Andrew Tate has reportedly been arrested in Romania after police searched a house.

The Directorate for Investigating Organised Crime and Terrorism in Romania released a statement on Thursday confirming they carried out five home search warrants.

The group said the warrants relate to crimes of “constituting an organised criminal group, human trafficking and rape.”

“So far, six injured persons have been identified who were sexually exploited by the organised criminal group,” the statement adds.

“Four people who are reasonably suspected of being involved in criminal activity were taken for questioning.

“Following the hearings, the prosecutors of the Directorate for the Investigation of Organised Crime and Terrorism - Central Structure ordered the four persons to be detained for a period of 24 hours.”

The statement adds that “the investigated persons benefit from the procedural rights and guarantees provided by the Code of Criminal Procedure, as well as the presumption of innocence.”

A spokesperson for Mr Tate told the Daily Mirror: “We cannot provide any details at the moment regarding alleged reports that they have been detained; however, Andrew and Tristan Tate have the utmost respect for the Romanian authorities and will always assist and help in any way they can.”

