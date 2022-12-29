Air raid sirens were heard across Ukraine as Russia unleashed over 100 missiles on Thursday morning, a Ukrainian official said, as a fresh wave of strikes hit several big cities including the capital Kyiv.

Presidential office adviser Oleksiy Arestovych wrote on Facebook that there was a "massive air raid" and the barrage of missiles had been launched towards Ukrainian cities in "several waves".

Explosions were heard in Kyiv, Zhytomyr and the port-city of Odesa, according to reports, prompting officials to urge civilians to seek shelter in affected areas.

Meanwhile, power cuts were declared in the Odesa and Dnipropetrovsk regions in an attempt to limit any possible damage to critical energy infrastructure.

A woman crosses the street during snowfall in Kyiv. Credit: AP

The announcements came after Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy - who has accused Russia of “energy terrorism" - said earlier this week that about 9 million people were without electricity.

Repeated attacks on energy infrastructure have left Ukrainians accustomed to daily blackouts to prevent overloading the system as temperatures continue to drop.

The World Health Organization has estimated that two million to three million Ukrainians will leave their homes this winter in search of warmth and safety.

In its latest intelligence update, the UK's Ministry of Defence (MoD) said Russian forces are increasingly struggling to counter air threats deep inside of Russia.

The MoD said that in the early hours of Boxing Day, the country's Engels Air Base was attacked for the second time in three weeks.

On the same day, Russian shelling hit the maternity wing of a hospital in the Ukrainian city of Kherson, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, Mr Zelenskyy's deputy chief of staff, said.

