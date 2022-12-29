Railway cleaners, road traffic officers and control room staff have announced they will be going on strike in the latest outbreak of industrial action sweeping the country.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union employed by a number of private contractors cleaning trains for several rail operators will be involved in strike action.

ISS cleaners on Dockland Light Railway (DLR) will strike on December 30 and 31 over pay, rosters and working conditions.

Across the railway network, more than 1,000 contracted-out cleaners will strike on New Year’s Eve in the first national action of its kind.

The cleaners are campaigning for a wage of £15 an hour, sick pay, decent holidays and pensions.

RMT General Secretary Mick Lynch said his members want to see 'justice done on pay and working conditions'. Credit: PA

The union said rail companies which use contracted-out cleaning providers, such as Avanti West Coast, GWR, LNER and TransPennine Express, will be affected by the action.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “This is the first time cleaners have been taken out on strike across the rail network.

“It is a testament to our members’ fearlessness and determination to see justice done on pay and working conditions.

“It is a national disgrace that many languish on the minimum wage, with no company sick or holiday pay while doing such an important job of keeping our stations and trains clean.

“These cleaners’ strikes are just the beginning of our industrial campaign for the most exploited workers on our railways.”

Meanwhile, road traffic officers and control room staff are to launch a two-day strike on Friday.

Members of the Public and Commercial Services union (PCS) working for National Highways in South West England and the West Midlands will walk out on Friday.

Other National Highways workers will strike on January 3 and 4.

The union said the action is likely to have an impact on signs and signals being set up to warn motorists of blockages and incidents, a reduced ability to respond and deal with collisions, and delays in reopening carriageways and motorways.

PCS general secretary Mark Serwotka said: “Previous strikes elsewhere in England have caused disruption for people travelling over the Christmas period, and this strike is likely to do the same. “While we regret people’s travel plans will be affected, we make it very clear this strike could be called off today if the Prime Minister or Chancellor put money on the table.”

Border Force workers in the PCS based at a number of airports are continuing with strike action until New Year’s Eve. Military personnel will continue to cover for striking workers at Heathrow, Gatwick, Manchester, Birmingham, Cardiff and Glasgow airports, as well as the Port of Newhaven.

Duncan Smith, executive director of operations at National Highways, said: “The PCS strikes involve a small minority of frontline operational staff.

"We have well-rehearsed resilience plans to continue managing and operating our network safely, and we’re confident that this action will have minimal overall impact. “Millions of people rely on our roads and there is a possibility that they may be busier than usual on strike days, particularly when they correspond with industrial action on other transport modes.

"We’d urge drivers to take extra care during the cold weather.”