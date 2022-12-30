Dame Vivienne Westwood infiltrated the fashion scene with her eccentric and androgynous designs, ultimately establishing herself as the pioneer of the punk fashion movement.

Up until her death on Thursday, at the age of 81, the designer continued to create eye-catching pieces, often using fashion as a weapon to defend her strongly-held social and political beliefs.

Dame Vivienne arriving for the British Fashion Awards in 2007. Credit: PA

Dame Vivienne made a name for herself as one of the pioneers of punk fashion and is often thought of as one of the designers responsible for bringing new wave fashion styles into the mainstream.

Dame Vivienne Westwood became known for being as eccentric as some of her designs. Credit: PA

She went on to meet Malcolm McLaren – who later became the manager of punk rock band the Sex Pistols – after she separated from her first husband and the pair would design and create clothes together.

Dame Vivienne made a name for herself as one of the pioneers of punk fashion. Credit: PA

The Sex Pistols often wore clothing designed by Dame Vivienne and McLaren, and as the band gained attention, so did the designs.

Vivienne Westwood as she is applauded by her models at the end of the catwalk show for her Autumn/Winter 1997/8 collection. Credit: PA

She quickly became known for being as eccentric as some of her designs and pulled a number of eye-catching stuns during her lifetime.

Annie Lennox, Vivienne Westwood and Bianca Jagger outside the Palaces of Westminster in central London. Credit: PA

Some of Dame Vivienne’s best-known creations include the Mini Crini, bustle-skirts, bondage trousers and 12-inch platform shoes, the type which famously tripped up supermodel Naomi Campbell.

Supermodel Kate Moss (left) with Dame Vivienne Westwood. Credit: PA

When awarded an OBE in 1992, Dame Vivienne wore a perfectly tailored skirt suit with a grey matching hat. Although the outfit appeared demure, Dame Vivienne soon revealed she was not wearing any underwear after she began twirling around for photographers.

Vivienne Westwood at Buckingham Palace. Credit: PA

After cementing herself as one of the most recognisable faces in fashion, Dame Vivienne used her popularity to front a number of social and political initiatives.

She also lent her support to the Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament, animal rights charity Peta and vegetarianism.

Dame Westwood suspended in a ten foot high bird cage outside the Old Bailey to protest against the US extradition of Julian Assange. Credit: PA

She had been a supporter of the Green Party since 2015 and is reported to have donated thousands of pounds to the party.

Dame Vivienne used her popularity to front a number of social and political initiatives. Credit: PA

Following her return to Buckingham Palace in 2006, when she was made a dame, Dame Vivienne once again revealed she was without underwear.

However, on the second occasion she refrained from twirling and instead told the Daily Mail: “Don’t ask. It’s the same answer. I don’t wear them with dresses.”

Dame Vivienne Westwood after collecting her ensignia from the Prince of Wales during an Investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace. Credit: PA

In a statement from Dame Vivienne’s representatives announcing her death on December 29, it was said that The Vivienne Foundation, a not-for-profit company founded by Dame Vivienne, her sons and granddaughter in late 2022, will launch next year to “honour, protect and continue the legacy of Vivienne’s life, design and activism”.

