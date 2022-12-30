Football’s Lionesses command the pride of their country in a New Year Honours list which also sees Queen guitarist Brian May and artist Grayson Perry knighted.

The 2023 New Year Honours are the first to be signed off by King Charles following the Queen's death in September.

Here's a list of some of the names handed an honour this year:

Four Lionesses

Captain Leah Williamson is among four of England’s Euro 2022-winning side to be named in the list, being made an OBE while her teammates Lucy Bronze, Beth Mead and Ellen White are all made MBEs.

The team’s Dutch head coach Sarina Wiegman also joins the party, after the Foreign Office made her an honorary CBE.

The Lionesses made history when they beat Germany 2-1 in the Women's Euros 2022 final. Credit: PA

Chris Kamara

Kamara, one of football’s most popular figures, has been recognised for his services to football, charity and anti-racism.

The 65-year-old played for nine English professional clubs in a career spanning 20 years before going on to manage Bradford and Stoke, but in more recent years he has become best known for his work as a pundit and presenter on Sky Sports.

Chris Kamara attending the ITV Autumn Entertainment launch at Television Centre, Wood Lane, London. Credit: PA

Brian May

Musician and animal welfare campaigner Sir Brian, who famously played God Save The Queen on the roof of Buckingham Palace during the Golden Jubilee before performing again at the Platinum Jubilee two decades later, has been appointed a knight bachelor for services to music and charity.

Brian May performs during the BBC's Platinum Party at the Palace staged in front of Buckingham Palace. Credit: PA

Grayson Perry

The 62-year-old artist, writer and broadcaster who is known for his tapestries, ceramic works and cross-dressing, is being knighted for services to the arts.

Essex-born Sir Grayson, who calls himself a “tranny potter”, often explores fashion, conformity and prejudice in his work and appears in public as his female alter-ego, Claire.

Grayson Perry is being knighted for services to the arts. Credit: PA

Rachel Riley

Countdown presenter Rachel Riley is made an MBE in recognition of her efforts to raise awareness of the Holocaust and combat antisemitism.

Rachel Riley Credit: PA

Actor and broadcaster David Harewood has been made an OBE in the New Year Honours list after becoming a prominent voice for better mental health support. The 57-year-old, who found widespread fame playing CIA director David Estes in the US drama series Homeland, has been honoured for his services to drama and charity.

David Harewood created a one-off BBC documentary titled Psychosis And Me in 2019. Credit: PA

There are numerous other people recognised in this year's honours list, including:

- Designer Dame Mary Quant, who is widely credited with popularising the mini skirt, has been appointed a member of the Order of the Companions of Honour in the New Year Honours list.

- The widow of slain police officer Andrew Harper has been made an MBE for her campaign to strengthen the law in his memory. Lissie Harper has been honoured for her services to victims of violent crime and their families. The grieving newlywed campaigned for legal changes – named Harper’s Law – which has extended mandatory life sentences to anyone who commits the manslaughter of an emergency worker on duty.

- Alison Rose, the first woman to run one of Britain’s biggest high street banks, was given a damehood in the New Year Honours list. The chief executive of NatWest Group joined the bank 30 years ago as a graduate and climbed the ranks to take on the top job in November 2019.

