The UK government is expected to announce that people arriving from China will need a negative Covid test before travelling, amid concerns that the lifting of restrictions there has seen a wave of infections.

The move is set to be a precautionary and temporary one, with the hope that China will improve its Covid-19 surveillance.

As ITV News Political Correspondent Harry Horton notes, Downing Street is currently concerned about a lack of reliable data from China on Covid cases, with the true toll of daily cases and deaths in China unknown.

It comes after Spain, the US, Italy, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia and Japan announced new screening measures following the end of Beijing’s zero-Covid policy.

Ministers had said the situation in the UK was being kept under review as Beijing announced plans to start reissuing passports and visas for overseas trips.

While the announcement has not yet been formally made, UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said this week that the decision to implement Covid checks on visitors from China was "under review".

Some Tory MPs had called for a more robust response from the government, even as the chairman of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation, Professor Andrew Pollard, said the imposition of travel curbs was unlikely to stop variants reaching the UK.

From January 5, all passengers from China, Hong Kong or Macao entering the US will be required to take a Covid-19 test no more than two days before travel and to provide a negative test before boarding their flight. The testing applies to anyone two years and older, including US citizens. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention put its decision down to a recent surge in infections in China and what it described as a lack of adequate and transparent information from Beijing, including genomic sequencing on the viral strains circulating in the country.

