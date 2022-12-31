Cody Fisher: Two men charged with Boxing Day murder of footballer in Birmingham

Two men have been charged with the Boxing Day murder of footballer Cody Fisher. Kami Carpenter, 21, and Remy Gordon, 22, have been charged with killing the 23-year-old at the Crane nightclub in Digbeth, Birmingham, just before midnight on Boxing Day, West Midlands Police said on Saturday.

The pair, both from Birmingham, were also charged with affray and have been remanded into custody ahead of appearing at Birmingham Magistrates’ Court on January 2. According to police, Mr Fisher was stabbed on the dance floor of the nightclub, which had its licence suspended for 28 days on Friday. A 22-year-old man, also arrested on suspicion of the murder, has been released on bail while inquiries continue. Four other people arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender have also been released on bail.

Detective Chief Inspector Ian Ingram, of West Midlands Police, said: “This is a significant development in our investigation as we seek to get justice for Cody, his family and friends. “We’ve received fantastic support from the public who’ve really helped us in our inquiries so far. “However, we’re still really keen to hear from anyone with information who has not already spoken to us. Every piece of information helps our investigation.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know