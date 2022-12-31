Former Pope Benedict XVI dies aged 95

Former Pope Benedict XVI has died at the age of 95, the Vatican announced on Saturday.

Benedict was the leader of the Catholic Church for almost eight years until 2013, when he became the first pontiff in 600 years to resign.

His death comes just days after Pope Francis asked for "special prayers" for his "very sick" predecessor.

A statement from Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said: “With pain I inform that Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI died today at 9:34 in the Mater Ecclesia Monastery in the Vatican. Further information will be released as soon as possible.”

The Vatican said Benedict’s remains would be on public display in St. Peter’s Basilica starting Monday for the faithful to pay their final respects.

Cardinal Vincent Nichols, the head of the Roman Catholic Church in England and Wales, said Benedict was “one of the great theologians of the 20th century”. In a statement, he said: “I am deeply saddened to learn of the death of Pope Benedict. He will be remembered as one of the great theologians of the 20th century. “I remember with particular affection the remarkable Papal Visit to these lands in 2010. We saw his courtesy, his gentleness, the perceptiveness of his mind and the openness of his welcome to everybody that he met.”

The late Queen Elizabeth II pictured alongside Pope Benedict XVI in Edinburgh in 2010. Credit: PA

“He was through and through a gentleman, through and through a scholar, through and through a pastor, through and through a man of God – close to the Lord and always his humble servant.” “Pope Benedict is very much in my heart and in my prayers. I give thanks to God for his ministry and leadership.”

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak paid tribute to the late former pontiff, writing: "He was a great theologian whose UK visit in 2010 was an historic moment for both Catholics and non-Catholics throughout our country. "My thoughts are with Catholic people in the UK and around the world today."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know